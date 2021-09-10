Lidl Opens New €12 Million Store in Bray

After much anticipation, Lidl Ireland is delighted to announce the opening of its brand new €12 million store on Boghall Road in Bray, County Wicklow on Thursday. While the new state-of-the-art store brings Lidl’s renowned range of top quality products at market leading prices to the people of south Bray, it also creates up to 30 permanent jobs with the retailer as well as having supported a further 100 construction jobs throughout the development phase.

As Lidl is Ireland’s leading supporter of female participation in sport through its partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, it is only fitting that the store was officially opened by Wicklow ladies’ football captain, Sarah Jane Winders.

While maintaining its status as the most affordable place to shop, Lidl also continues to pioneer in the area of sustainability. Lidl Bray is an excellent example of Lidl’s leadership in the sustainable building field with the store using only renewable electricity as part of its 50001 ISO certified energy management system, providing free EV charging points to customers and includes roof mounted solar panels.

Through its partnership with FoodCloud, Lidl has donated more than 30,000 meals to local Wicklow charities and community groups, helping to alleviate food poverty. Furthering its community-focused objectives under its “A Better Tomorrow” corporate social responsibility programme, and to mark the new store opening, the store team at Lidl Bray welcomed representative from local charity, Purple House Cancer Support, to accept a €1,000 donation.

Store Manager, Ewelina Sliwka, commented on the announcement; “We are thrilled to have opened our brand new store on Boghall Road this morning, expanding our presence in Bray to the south of the town and making our fantastic range of top-quality produce even more accessible to the Bray community. Our new state-of-the-art store will offer our local customers an even better shopping experience with its spacious design and sustainability features throughout. This morning alone we’ve received so many well wishes from customers, old and new, and look forward to welcoming even more of the community to our new store as the week goes on.”

For further information on Lidl Ireland, products, opening hours and career opportunities please visit www.lidl.ie.