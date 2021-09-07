Lidl to Open New €12 Million Store in Bray This Week

After much anticipation, Lidl Ireland is delighted to announce the opening of its brand new €12 million store on Boghall Road in Bray, County Wicklow this Thursday 9th September. While the new state-of-the-art store brings Lidl’s renowned range of top quality products at market leading prices to the people of south Bray, it also creates up to 30 permanent jobs with the retailer as well as having supported a further 100 construction jobs throughout the development phase.

As Lidl is Ireland’s leading supporter of female participation in sport through its partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, it is only fitting that the store will be officially opened by Wicklow ladies’ football captain, Sarah Jane Winders.

While maintaining its status as the most affordable place to shop, Lidl also continues to pioneer in the area of sustainability. Lidl Bray is an excellent example of Lidl’s leadership in the sustainable building field with the store using only renewable electricity as part of its 50001 ISO certified energy management system, providing free EV charging points to customers and includes roof mounted solar panels.

Through its partnership with FoodCloud, Lidl has donated more than 30,000 meals to local Wicklow charities and community groups, helping to alleviate food poverty. Furthering its community-focused objectives under its “A Better Tomorrow” corporate social responsibility programme, and to mark the new store opening, the store team at Lidl Bray have chosen local charity, Purple House Cancer Support, to benefit from a €1,000 donation that will be presented on the day.

Store Manager, Ewelina Sliwka, commented on the announcement; “We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Bray to the south of the town, making our fantastic range of top-quality produce even more accessible to the Bray community. The store is a brand new build and is so spacious and modern, giving our customers the enhanced shopping experience they deserve. The team and I look forward to welcoming the local community to our new store when we open later this week.”

For further information on Lidl Ireland, products, opening hours and career opportunities please visit www.lidl.ie.