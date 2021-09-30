Local rower takes on Atlantic challenge in aid of Purple House

Well-known member of the Bray Rowing Club, Andy O’Reilly is taking on the Atlantic Challenge this December to row across the Atlantic Ocean with a team from the UK and across Europe.

The trip will start in December taking Andy 3000 Miles west from San Sebastian in La Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain to Nelson’s Dockyard, English Harbour, Antigua & Barbuda .

Bray Rowing Club have just launched a fundraiser associated with it as he hopes to raise funds for the Bray Rowing Club and Purple House in the process.

More details can be found on the fundraiser page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/andys-atlantic-rowing-challenge