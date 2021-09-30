Loughnane’s Reveal New Irish Meat-Free Butchery Range ‘Sons of Butchers’

Fourth-generation Master Butchers Loughnane’s of Galway has launched Sons of Butchers,a new range of plant based alternatives to the usual meat counter offering. Enjoy all the great flavours and textures you know and love, now with the nutritional and environmental benefits of opting for plant based products!

With five products in the range, stocked in Dunnes Stores, Tesco and SuperValu, all of the Sons of Butchers products are made from sustainably sourced soya and pea proteins, along with traditional seasonings providing nutritionally balanced products that can be easily incorporated into any busy lifestyle for delicious lunch or dinner options!

Plant powered and friendly for vegetarians and vegans alike, theSons of Butchers offering includes all your butcher favourites including Mince Cheat, Bluff Burgers, Cheatballs, Trick ‘n’ Strips and Switch’n Saussies all without any compromise on great taste!

The Sons of Butchers plant based range was created for those who want to help reduce their carbon footprint while still enjoying great tasting food. Encouraging consumers to consider more plant based alternatives helps reduce global resource shortages by using less land, water and energy. Eating just one delicious plant based meal per day for one year saves almost 200,000 litres of water, along with reducing your carbon footprint and the amount of greenhouse gasses produced.

The Sons of Butchers range incudes;

Sons of Butchers Mince Cheat 300g – RRP – €3.49 – Creating plant based meals has never been easier. Just like the real thing, Sons of Butchers have opened up a world of wholesome plant based-based possibilities, Mince Cheat is perfect for Spag bol, Shepherd’s pie, homemade burgers or even tacos!

Sons of Butchers Bluff Burgers 227g 2 Burgers – RRP – €3.49 – You haven’t tried plant based burgers until you have tried the Sons of Butchers meaty, juicy Bluff burger, they look, taste, smell and feel just like the real deal. Even the most committed carnivores will want to add their favourite toppings, stack it tall and bite into these delicious burgers.

Sons of Butchers 12 Cheatballs 240g – RRP – €3.00 – Versatile, high in protein and delicious, the Sons of Butchers Cheatballs are a truly dependable, crowd pleasing ingredient that can be added to a wide variety of dishes.

Sons of Butchers Trick ‘n’ Strips 160g – RRP – €3.49 – Tasty plant based chicken free tender strips, 100% plant based and made from soya protein. These tasty strips are high in plant based protein with 31g per pack. Perfect for throwing into a stir-fry or salad, these Trick ‘n’ Strips are incredibly versatile and can be used to bring a texture and flavour to a wide variety of dishes.

Sons of Butchers Switch’n Saussies 160g – RRP – €3.00 – A plant based twist on an Irish staple. Perfectly suited to your meat free fry-up or your classic comfort foods such as bangers and mash.

The Sons of Butchers plant based range is available now in Dunnes Stores, Tesco and SuperValu nationwide.

Website: www.sonsofbutchers.ie

Insta: Sonsofbutchers_

Facebook: Sonsofbutchers