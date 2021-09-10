Mayo are the people’s favorites for Sam

If an All-Ireland could be won on popularity then the Mayo footballers would not even have to turn up for this final.

When asked people throughout Wicklow clearly would love to see the Sam Maguire cup go to Mayo.

Peter Martin of the Vital Health Cafe in Wicklow Town

Tyrone man Peter Martin of the Vital Health cafe in Wicklow said “For one thing it will be nice to see a new name on the cup after years of dominance from Dublin, in fairness I would have loved to see Mayo win until Tyrone got to the final.

Having said that as much as I want Tyrone to win, I won’t be too down about it, as we have had some recent success and Mayo seem to be everyone’s second favorite team after their own county.

I have had great banter with customers since the semi final and am looking forward to a good match, who ever wins I don’t think there will be too much in it, I will be celebrating one way or another as my mother celebrates her 70th birthday, Saturday night.”

Mayo man Tony Battle pictured with Daphnie Cullen and his faithful friend Archie at his home in Rathdrum

The most famous Mayo man in Wicklow, Tony Battle who lives in Rathdrum say’s “It’s Mayo by three points, don’t mind curses and the likes this is our year, there is only one of our last All-Ireland winning team alive and that is Paddy Pendergast below in Tralee he is not well at the moment and I wish him well, so please God they will cheer him up on Saturday by bringing Sam back to Mayo.

It has been a great build up to the final and of course everyone thinks Mayo will win because they beat Dublin in the semi final, but Tyrone will be tough, I think they surprised Kerry as much as we surprised Dublin, but as I say I think we will win by three.”