Mental Health Awareness Walk At Avondale Forest Park

A walk is being held to promote the Green Ribbon and raise awareness to improve mental and physical health.

Just like the pink ribbon became a symbol for breast cancer awareness the Green Ribbon has been established as the international symbol for mental health awareness and has been introduced to Ireland by See Change.

The walk will give us an opportunity to walk with friends, families, and communities and connect with one another whilst being mindful of our own and others’ mental health and wellbeing to enjoy two things inherent to us in Ireland….Nature and Talking.

We are all aware of the difficult times we have been through in the past few years and would encourage you to join us while observing public health guidelines.

There are 4 different walks and talks focused on mental health and well-being, physical health, nature and forestry.

The walks are being hosted by Coillte for See Change, Mental Health Ireland and Wicklow IFA.

The walks will held at Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum on Sunday, September 26th at 3.00pm.

This is not a fund raising event – It is an awareness campaign.

Car parking is free of charge.