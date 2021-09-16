fbpx

Mercedes sponsor Wicklow Rowing Club

Pictured at the announcement was Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive, Paddy Finnegan (second left) with team members Marc Nichols, Shay Dunne, Andrew Breen, Chris Dunne and Peter Doyle.

The Wicklow Rowing Club has attracted the patronage of the Mercedes-Benz organisation in Ireland towards its participation at the World Rowing Coastal Championships which take place in Oeiras, Portugal next month.

Recognising the important role that the Club will have in being a standard-bearer for Ireland at the event, its Chief Executive, Paddy Finnegan extended the best wishes of the Mercedes-Benz organisation to the club.

Over the years, Mercedes-Benz has given its support to a number of water sport activities, most notably in its sponsorship of Ireland’s Olympic medal winning sailor, Annalise Murphy in her preparations for the Rio and Tokyo Olympic Games.

