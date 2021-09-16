N11/M11 Improvement Scheme Public Display Period Extended

Wicklow County Council is progressing the development of the N11/M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme in partnership with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport.

An online public display event commenced on the 30th of August 2021 and is currently underway to inform the public and stakeholders of the Preferred Route Option identified for the scheme, the work undertaken to date and the programme for advancement of the project. This non-statutory consultation event also provides an opportunity for feedback and observations to be submitted regarding the process and conclusions reached to date, which will inform the further development of the scheme in the next phases. The online platform is available on the project website www.n11m11.ie and provides access to a consultation room containing a display of information boards and maps describing the preferred option.

Wicklow County Council is now extending the Public Display period for a further two weeks to 11:00pm on Monday, 4 October 2021. The extension will ensure that opportunity is afforded to all members of the public and interested parties to engage with the process and make submissions.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is now 11:00pm on Monday, 4 October 2021.

The public display platform will continue to provide an online booking facility where the public and other stakeholders can schedule an online or telephone meeting with a member of the project team if further information is required.

Submissions will continue to be accepted via the online feedback form available on the project website www.n11m11.ie, by email to n11m11@arup.com, or by post addressed to N11/M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme, Wicklow County Council, County Buildings, Whitegates, Wicklow Town, A67FW96. Submissions must be received during the consultation period up until 11:00pm on Monday, 4 October 2021.

To provide additional accessibility to the online platform, a touchscreen is available in the reception area of the Wicklow County Council Offices at the same address above. Assistance will be available to access and navigate the online consultation room if required. If you would like a member of the Council team to be available to discuss specific aspects of the project, it is advised to contact the Wicklow County Council Liaison Officer in advance to arrange this.

Wicklow County Council welcomes all feedback, views and opinions on the development of this strategic road infrastructure project and encourages submissions at this stage from all interested parties. The feedback gained from this engagement will be fully considered by the project team at this and future stages of the development of the scheme.