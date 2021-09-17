National Broadband Ireland to host information events in Greystones

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, will host a pop-up information event in Tesco Greystones on Friday the 24th and Saturday 25th of September, with the event taking place from 10 am to 4 pm each day.

This upcoming event aims to give even more people an opportunity to learn about the NBP, when high speed fibre broadband is coming to Kilcoole and how they can get connected. The NBI team will be on-hand to register people for future updates on the rollout in their area.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland said, “National Broadband Ireland is excited about the opportunity to engage directly with the people of Kilcoole and give them information about when high-speed broadband will be available, let them know how they can connect to the NBI network and how they can register for progress updates specific to their Eircode.”

NBI currently has construction underway to bring fibre to 2,836 premises in the townlands in the Kilcoole Intervention Area, which includes Greystones, Newtown Mount Kennedy, Coyne’s Cross, Newcastle, and Freynewtownhill among others, all of which are already eligible to order services on the new high-speed fibre broadband network.

Once these premises are available to order these customers can choose their broadband services from a retail service provider (RSPs) of their choice. This is expected to bring significant benefits directly to consumers and businesses where competition between RSPs will ensure quality bundled packages offer choice around voice, broadband, TV and mobile at competitive prices.

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points nationwide. These facilities – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. There are nine Broadband Connection Points in Wicklow, six of which have already been connected, including Ballycooge Community Hall, Ballinacor GAA Club, Wicklow GAA Centre of Excellence, Brockagh Resource Centre and Wicklow County Campus.

In total, there are 14,871 premises in the Intervention Area (IA) in County Wicklow, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 23% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Wicklow will see an investment of €59M in the new high speed fibre network. NBI is encouraging people to keep-up-to-date with Eircode specific updates at https://nbi.ie/eoi/.