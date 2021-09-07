New Early Learning and Care programme for KWETB Centres in Bray and Wicklow

Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board is delighted to announce that a new Level 5 Certificate in Early Learning and Care (ELC) will be offered by the Wicklow Further Education and Training Centre in Wicklow Town and Bray Adult Education Centre.

This is the first opportunity for new FET learners to gain this new qualification, nationally recognised as the professional award in Childcare.

Due to the demand for a new approach to childcare in Ireland, Education and Training Boards nationwide including KWETB have worked closely with all stakeholders to ensure that learners have the most up to date qualifications in the Childcare sector.

This innovative new programme will provide vital experience in all the skills necessary for being an effective childcare worker – the updated programme of learning also includes much greater input from crèche managers.

You will be taught the skills and knowledge needed to work under supervision and independently in a range of Early Childhood Care and Education settings.

Learners will be supported and continually assessed to ensure you can perform the required skills in a real workplace environment.

If you have an interest in this field of work, get in touch with one of the centres below to enrol on this exciting new course:

Wicklow Town

Further Education and Training Centre Wicklow Town,

The Murrough, Wicklow Town, Co. Wicklow

0404 64023

wicklowcourses@kwetb.ie

Bray

Further Education and Training Centre, Block E, Civic Centre,

Main Street, Bray, Co. Wicklow

01 5242 796

baec@kwetb.ie