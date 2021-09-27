New Marketing Strategy for Avondale Business Park

A new marketing strategy has kicked for Avondale Business Park in Rathdrum. The industrial site contains 20 acres of zoned and serviced sites for business and industry that have lain dormant for many years now.

Speaking about the site Cllr. Pat Kennedy said “Avondale Business Park is in an ideal location within the county from which to base any business. It is situated only 40 minutes from Dublin and is easily accessible from the N11/M11. It is situated on the edge of Rathdrum and entry and exit from the Park is not hindered by any level of traffic congestion. The train station is also only a few minutes’ walk away. There is also a great quality of life to be had in Rathdrum with the redevelopment of Avondale, Glendalough out the road, and Brittas Bay only a short drive away.

These sites are fully serviced and ready to go for any business. I have been pushing for a new strategy for the Park for a number of years and for engagement with the IDA and Enterprise Ireland. The site has now been cleaned up and we are looking to engage with potential investors. I am happy to meet with and speak to any business or employer who wants to make Rathdrum their place of business.”