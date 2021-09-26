Play therapist’s innovative way to help those on long waiting lists

Hayley Rice, a Wicklow based psychotherapist specializing in play therapy has launched a second online programme for parents and professionals who want to help their children with feelings like anxiety and anger.

Since the onset of Covid-19, Hayley has struggled to meet the increased demand for her services. “The volume of calls and emails from parents and professionals has been overwhelming. A lot of them are on long waiting lists for different services. The main issues seem to be anxiety and behavioural issues. I find it so hard to turn people away when they are in need, so I decided to design online programmes for them,” she said.

The programmes have proven to be a huge success so far with parents, teachers, social workers and SNAs signing up.

‘Understanding Anger in Children’ is the title of Hayley’s latest programme, which is designed to not only inform parents and professionals about anger and behaviour, but also to equip them with skills and approaches to be confident in how they handle it’.

The courses are available on-demand meaning once you purchase it, you have life-time access and can watch and rewatch the material as you need.

The information comes in the form of bite sized videos, slides and examples, handouts and even writing prompts. You also gain access to a private Facebook group for support throughout your learning.

“I really wanted for people not to feel alone as they learn with me. The Facebook group was a perfect way to give a feeling of support,” Hayley added.

The programmes are suitable for a variety of age groups. For more info visit hayleyriceplaytherapy.ie or you can contact Hayley via Instagram or Facebook.

About Hayley Rice

Hayley is a Wicklow Town native with over 17 years of experience working with children and families. Having spent 10 years as a primary school teacher, she turned her interests to helping children with emotional and behavioural difficulties by studying for a master of child and adolescent psychotherapy with a specialism in play therapy.

Hayley has a private practice in Arklow Town and has a special interest in helping children affected by cancer.