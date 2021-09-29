fbpx

Public Information Talk: Breast Cancer & Lymphoedema Prevention

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Purple House Cancer Support Centre are hosting a free Online talk on ‘Breast Cancer & Lymphoedema Prevention’ on Thursday 7th October 2021 from 12.30pm -13.30pm. All welcome.

The talk will be hosted by Siobhan O’ Reilly Bracken MISCP MPA MSc.  Siobhan is the Director of The O’ Reilly Physiotherapy Centre, for Lymphoedema, Cancer Rehab and Sports www.theoreillycentre.ie
Siobhan is a physiotherapist and breast cancer survivor who is dedicated to cancer rehab. She sees patients for in-person and Telehealth consultations and has developed The O’ Reilly Learning Academy to teach her physiotherapy colleagues how to do the same so survivors have access to early cancer rehab no matter where they are located. Siobhan is also a member of The GAP Initiative a global group of breast cancer researchers and clinicians from the US, Canada, Denmark, The Bahamas, Iraq and Ireland who are working together to improve early access for survivors all around the world. 

To register for the talk, please visit Public Information Talk: Breast Cancer & Lymphoedema Prevention | Purple House Cancer Support Centre

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Wheels on the bus go round for last time for Dessie

Brady Anger at Forced Closure of Squirrel Scramble Tree Adventure Park

Bray traffic situation could cost lives

Data Edge set to double in size as Paul Phelan takes charge

Wicklow students win top prizes in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Another hurling treble for Bray

Please contact us for use of this image