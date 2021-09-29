For Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Purple House Cancer Support Centre are hosting a free Online talk on ‘Breast Cancer & Lymphoedema Prevention’ on Thursday 7th October 2021 from 12.30pm -13.30pm. All welcome.

The talk will be hosted by Siobhan O’ Reilly Bracken MISCP MPA MSc. Siobhan is the Director of The O’ Reilly Physiotherapy Centre, for Lymphoedema, Cancer Rehab and Sports www.theoreillycentre.ie

Siobhan is a physiotherapist and breast cancer survivor who is dedicated to cancer rehab. She sees patients for in-person and Telehealth consultations and has developed The O’ Reilly Learning Academy to teach her physiotherapy colleagues how to do the same so survivors have access to early cancer rehab no matter where they are located. Siobhan is also a member of The GAP Initiative a global group of breast cancer researchers and clinicians from the US, Canada, Denmark, The Bahamas, Iraq and Ireland who are working together to improve early access for survivors all around the world.

To register for the talk, please visit Public Information Talk: Breast Cancer & Lymphoedema Prevention | Purple House Cancer Support Centre