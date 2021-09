The owner of a female terrier missing from its home in Rathdrum has put up a reward for the return of his beloved pet.

The dog was last seen at pm on Wednesday the 18th of August.

She is a 10 year old jack/terrier microchipped (updated) and neutered. Black and tan head all white body and tail. Responds to the name Sandwich or (Damo) .

If you have seen the dog or know where it might be call 087-9317194.