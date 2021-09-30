School Children Presented with Prizes in Codling Wind Park Art Competition

Over 100 creative entries were received for Codling Wind Park’s first renewable energy-focused art competition, which was launched in June to coincide with Global Wind Day.

The competition aimed to encourage children to learn, understand and ask questions about climate change and the important role renewable energy has to play in addressing it.

Details were sent to all primary schools within the Greystones and Wicklow municipal districts, with the competition open to children in all classes. There were two categories: Juniors – junior infants to second class; and Seniors – third to sixth class.

The standard of entries was extremely high, as Liz Dillon, Community Liaison Officer of the Codling Wind Park project, explained.

“We were so impressed by the incredible artwork submitted, highlighting the creativity and talent we have in our schools. We were literally blown away by the quality of the entries!

“Never has there been a more important time for our younger generation to learn about the consequences of climate change and the positive impact renewables will have. With Ireland being one of the windiest countries in Europe, we are sitting on a gold mine of renewable energy, which when harnessed, will ensure our children have a healthier and safer future.”

The winners of the junior competition were:

1st: Abbey from St Patrick’s NS Greystones

2nd: Vanessa from Greystones Community National School

3rd: Sophie from St Patrick’s NS Greystones

The winners of the senior competition were:

1st: Robyn from Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath

2nd: Eamonn from Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath

3rd: Millie from Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath

The prize for first place was a €100 voucher for either Art and Hobby Greystones or Hopkins Toymaster in Wicklow Town, with second and third places receiving a €50 and a €30 voucher respectively.

In addition to the individual prizes, every school that entered the competition was entered into a draw for a special School Prize of an iPad or a €500 voucher for assisted IT equipment for the school. Greystones Community National School was the lucky winner of this prize and will be taking delivery of a new iPad.

Codling Wind Park would like to thank everyone who took part in the competition, as well as Lisa-Anne Crookes of Wind Energy Ireland, who had the challenging task of judging the entries and selecting the winners.

To find out more about the Codling Wind Park project and the important contribution it will make to Ireland’s renewable energy targets, please visit www.codlingwindpark.ie.