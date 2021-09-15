Social Enterprise Grant Scheme now open for applications

Wicklow County Council is pleased to launch the Social Enterprise Grant Scheme to support social enterprises in the county.

A social enterprise is defined as one whose objective is to achieve a social, societal or environmental impact, rather than maximising profit for its owners or shareholders. It pursues its objectives by trading on an ongoing basis through the provision of goods or services and by reinvesting surpluses into achieving social objectives.

This scheme is being rolled out by Wicklow Local Community Development Committee (WLCDC). Wicklow has been allocated €28,515.90.

Grants can be applied for small capital projects in the range of €2,500 to €5,000. Eligible projects include capital costs incurred by social enterprises for the purchase of equipment or repairs and refurbishment of existing facilities. Ongoing operational costs or programme costs are not eligible.



The scheme is now open and will close for applications at 5pm the Wednesday 6th of October. The guidelines and application form are available on www.wicklow.ie or by ringing 0404 20208.

Applicants will be assessed and shortlisted by Wicklow Local Community Development Committee. This list will be sent to the Minister for Rural and Community Development who must approve each project before funding is awarded.

Wicklow LCDC will inform successful applicants in November and final drawdown will be at the end of February. All applications must be completed in full, include three quotes and a copy of the organisation’s Article of Association.

Launching the scheme recently Minister Heather Humphreys said a €1m fund was being allocated nationally from the Dormant Accounts Fund Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021.