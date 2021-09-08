Soft Plastics Still Cannot Be Accepted at Wicklow Recycling Centres

Following the announcement by Minister of State with special responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD, that all soft plastics may now be placed in customers household recycling bins, Wicklow County Council wishes to advise that its Recycling Centres cannot presently accept soft plastics.

Waste recycled in the Council operated Recycling centres is baled onsite into high quality materials that are shipped directly for recycling/reuse. The Council does not currently collect materials for energy recovery/incineration.

Wicklow County Council is reviewing the logistics of accepting this material into its Recycling Centres and is committed to finding the most environmentally sustainable route for all materials accepted.