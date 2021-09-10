Start your own business on one of Wicklow’s Blueway or greenway projects

Do you have a business idea that capitalises on the Greenway or Blueway projects in County Wicklow?

LEO Wicklow recognises the opportunity present within the tourism industry as a significant opportunity to build a business due to the increasing numbers of Irish and International tourists visiting Wicklow for its natural beauty and has organised a Start Your Own Business programme for potential new businesses in the tourism, recreation and hospitality sectors, with a focus on Greenways and Blueways.

Greenways are planned for Blessington, Arklow to Shillelagh, Wicklow to Greystones with other routes under consideration.

The proposed County Wicklow Bright-light Blueway will create five Blueway nodes which will lead participation in coastal outdoor recreation in the County. Each node will have a defined access point to the sea, a supporting trailhead, signage and interpretation information. The proposed nodes are Arklow and surrounding beaches/harbour, Wicklow, Kilcoole, Greystones and Bray.

This Start Your Own Business course will cover all of the core topics from ideation through to business planning. It will focus on giving you the skills, knowledge and attitude to determine if Entrepreneurship is right for you, and if so how to launch a business for success.

What will make it different, is that this programme will be specific to those with an interest in seizing the opportunity present within the tourism industry. The sessions will focus on the key elements of starting a business, but the unique slant of each session will be on the opportunities in the eco-tourism area, with specific case studies from this sector and guest speakers from the industry to share their knowledge and resources available. Additionally, issues of seasonal/tourism impact on planning, insurance issues for high-risk activities and other topics specific to this type of business will be addressed.

The programme will create an ongoing peer support network and cluster of SMEs who are focused on projects within the same sector. There is the added possibility of collaboration in terms of new product or service development as you explore the ideation process. Participants may also support each other in the early years of business through referrals and other sales and marketing collaboration.

The 10-week programme will be delivered online commencing Thursday 7th October to Thursday 9th December 7.00pm to 10.00 pm.

For more information or to book your place please go to https://www.localenterprise.ie/Wicklow/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Start-Your-Own-Business-%E2%80%93-with-a-focus-on-Greenways-Blueways-7-10-2021.html.