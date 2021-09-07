The Bridge Tavern Wicklow – the perfect intimate wedding

With beautiful river views, the Bridge Tavern in Wicklow Town is the perfect location for you and your partner to tie the knot this year.

At the Bridge Tavern you’ll find all you need to have a perfect intimate wedding; a stunning seaside location, a bright and spacious wedding room, and delicious food options.

You and up to 60 guests can enjoy award-winning dining, and with 16 recently refurbished bedrooms available, it’s the ideal venue for your special day.

With tasteful decoration and comfort a priority, the Bridge Tavern has been awarded Fáilte Ireland Quality Assured Accommodation approval.

Their team of staff are well experienced at hosting wedding receptions and after-wedding parties, guaranteeing you are well looked after.

The venue is easily accessible and is just an hour away from Dublin city, with many transport options available.

Find out more about The Bridge Tavern on their website, or you can call 0404 64760 or email info@bridgetavern.ie to get in touch with their team today.