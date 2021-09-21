Unpopular smoking Tweet proves to be very popular

A Tweet posted on Twitter last Sunday by Wicklow Councillor Erika Doyle has proved to be very popular.

In the Tweet Councillor Doyle said ” Unpopular opinion but I stand by it – smoking should be banned in all outdoor dining areas.”

The Tweet went on to receive almost 12,000 likes, with a mixed reaction.

Speaking to Wicklownews Councillor Doyle said she was prompted to write the Tweet after she had been out with her daughter on Saturday morning and decided to go for brunch.

“It was a gorgeous day, we were enjoying our meal and there was a lovely atmosphere we were outdoors, and all of a sudden the atmosphere changed when someone lit up a cigarette.

I have received a mixed reaction but the majority are in favour of no smoking in a dining area outdoors, I don’t blame the owners of the premises as they have had an awful time and dining outdoors is new to us in Ireland with the pandemic. It is down to the individual.

There are designated smoking areas and an outdoor dining is an dining area and not a smoking area.

Some of the replies to the Tweet are interesting as we can see how other countries deal with the smoking issue, while others are either funny or angry, either way I stand by my Tweet.”