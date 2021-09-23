fbpx

Volunteers required for Wicklow Dementia Support

Wicklow Dementia Support (WDS) is seeking volunteer, befrienders for 2 hours per week to provide social contact for a number of people living with memory loss in the Greystones area, like John
“I’m a bit nervous going out on my own and really miss walking by the sea. It would be wonderful to have a friend to go with once a week”

WDS provides volunteers with training and support.

For further information/application form email info@wicklowdementiasupport.org or call AlzPal Coordinator Jackie O’Toole 0894286928.

