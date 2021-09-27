Wheels on the bus go round for last time for Dessie

The wheels on the bus have gone round for the last time as Dublin Bus driver Dessie O’Toole drove his last 84 bus through north Wicklow on Sunday evening.

Dessie who is well known for his charity work in all fields including suicide awareness, cancer support and the Wicklow Hospice to name but a few, was escorted through Greystones and Kilcoole as he made his last shift, crowds turned out to wish him well after 47 years at the wheel.

Friend and local Councillor Tom Fortune said

“Nobody has done as much for local charities, particularly his Bus walk from Wicklow Town to Bray seafront in aid of charities in Wicklow- his work in support of suicide awareness – his motorbike event. His work fundraising for Wicklow Hospice, he was part of the original fundraising group . For the hundreds of school children he carried on his bus over all the years . He is one of life’s decent, good people.

He has helped hundreds of people while driving his bus , he has been a counsellor to many people who are struggling. We could do with more like him, he is a super human who puts everyone before himself, he will be sadly missed. I’m am delighted so many people have turned out to say goodbye.”