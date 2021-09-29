Whitmore welcomes positive news for Barndarrig

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore has said Irish Water’s latest decision to connect Barndarrig to the Redcross Water Supply Zone to resolve all water quality issues is good news for the residents of Barndarrig.

“After seeking an update from Irish Water on the on-going water supply issue for Barndarrig residents, I was thrilled to get confirmation that Irish Water will connect the area to a more stable supply of water at Redcross. This will resolve all current and future water quality issues but will also give security of supply for the town as it grows.

“This will require some work however, due to commence in November and will take between 2 and 4 months. I am hopeful there will be minimum disruption for residents as works take place and I will remain in contact with Irish Water throughout the process.

“This should come as a such a relief to Barndarrig residents who have been dealing with the frustration of a Do Not Consumer notice during the height of the pandemic, and struggling under so much uncertainty as a result. This should bring some closure to this ongoing issue and hopefully bring back some normality as a result.

In the meantime, I will be seeking further details as to the project and keep the residents updated” concludes Whitmore.