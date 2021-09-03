Wicklow EuroMillions player has just three weeks to claim €500,000 prize

A National Lottery player in Co. Wicklow has just three weeks left to claim a EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 which they won on Friday 25th June. The National Lottery has confirmed that despite a previous appeal for the winner to come forward, the prize still remains unclaimed ahead of the deadline which is fast approaching.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Thursday 23rd September. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Tesco store on the Wexford Road in Arklow.



The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for the draw on Friday 25th June were:

08, 14, 15, 27, 42



The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to immediately get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson has again called on all National Lottery players in Wicklow to check their tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize: “There is somebody out there with a lottery ticket worth €500,000 and we are appealing to our players, particularly in Wicklow to check their tickets very carefully. The deadline for this prize is now just three weeks away and we would love to hear from the winner so we can make arrangements to pay this prize worth a half million euro. It is possible that this player is not aware of their good fortune, or they are waiting until the last minute to make their claim. We urge anybody who bought a EuroMillions ticket in Wicklow last June to check their numbers just in case.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.