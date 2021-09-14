Wicklow Hospice call out for ‘Hosts for Hospice’ to join in Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social

Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services is asking supporters to pop on the kettle and join in the Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social national fundraiser by hosting a socially distanced or virtual coffee morning on or around Thursday 23rd September.

People are encouraged to do coffee their way and host a coffee morning social at a time that suits them – morning, noon or night – online or in-person. Those taking part should remember social distancing and follow all government guidelines.

For 29 years, Bewley’s has supported this nationwide campaign which has raised over 40 million since it first began.

Eleanor Few, Director of Fundraising and Communications, Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services said: “Funds raised locally stay locally and money raised for Wicklow Hospice will fund the outstanding bank loan, on-going facility enhancements as well as the purchasing of specialised equipment.

“By getting together with family, friends, and colleagues for a coffee morning social you can support the vital palliative care services in our community. Every cup counts. We are truly grateful for the generosity of all coffee morning hosts and Bewley’s for their longstanding support.”

Nicola Faull from Glenealy has been hosting a coffee morning for Wicklow Hospice for four years, and will be welcoming friends to her house next week.

“I’m really looking forward to having a cuppa and a chat. It has been so long since many of us have been able to get together with friends that I think this year’s coffee mornings will be really special.” Nicola said.

To register to host a coffee morning go to: olh.ie or call Wicklow Hospice fundraising on 01 406 8888. Hosts are provided with a free Coffee Morning pack containing Bewley’s coffee, posters, and invitations.

People can show their support for Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice on Thursday 23rd September 2021 by:

1. Hosting a virtual coffee morning social.

2. Hosting a socially distanced coffee morning social with family or friends.

3. If you can’t host or attend, please consider donating online at olh.ie (where you can specify that the money goes to Wicklow Hospice).