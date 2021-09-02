Wicklow men asked to bare all for the male-only ‘Dip in the Nip’ in aid of Wicklow Hospice

Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services is calling on the men of Wicklow to bare all and take part in its second male-only Dip in the Nip, at 10am on Sunday, 19th September on North Beach, Brittas Bay.

The inaugural Dip in the Nip took place in 2019 and was a great community success, but last year’s event was cancelled because of the pandemic. This year, Wicklow Hospice hopes that 100 men will line out on the North Beach to take part in this important fundraising event.

Joining the brave men on the day will be Wicklow Hospice ambassador, former Irish rugby player Shane Byrne. He said: “After a long running community drive to build the Hospice in Magheramore, we’re delighted that this great facility welcomed its first patients at the end of last year. The pandemic hit fundraising efforts badly, with many events cancelled, so I am appealing to men in Wicklow to get behind the Dip in the Nip and join me and the other brave guys on Brittas Bay on 19th September.

We’re asking those taking part to raise €100 for Wicklow Hospice through sponsorship from friends, family, clubs, workplaces or online. It may be a male only dip but we’re inviting the women of Wicklow to show their support by sponsoring their friends and family,” he added.

Ger Tracey, Head of Nursing & Operations, Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, Blackrock & Wicklow Hospices said: “Although Covid-19 created significant challenges, our work has very much continued. I see first-hand every day the care, support and dignity provided to our patients and their loved ones in Wicklow, Blackrock and Harold’s Cross.

Fundraising was seriously impacted and down 32% on the previous year so all support from our community is greatly welcome. Donations will go towards supporting essential services, improving facilities, and providing specialised medical equipment and funding for the development of the grounds and gardens, which play a really important role for patients and their families.”

For more information or to register https://olh.ie/dip-in-the-nip/ Note: Covid-19 measures will be in place at the event.