Wicklow teachers are top of the class

Wicklow teachers Elizabeth Battye (Arklow CBS), and Rory Healy (Scoil Mhuire na n-Áird, Shillelagh) Graduated at UCD last week.

Both teachers graduated from their studies in Inclusive and Special Education with First Class Honours.

“The course was very challenging, but most worthwhile” said Battye. “I will be happy to further help and support my pupils based on the advice about research-based interventions from the experts in UCD”.

“Normally the course would have been delivered on campus in Belfied” reported Healy, “so, like our own students we had to very quickly adapt to and become comfortable with learning through our computers in online contexts”.

Both Battye and Healy intend to pursue further post graduate research into the development of diagnostic tools, and research-based interventions for pupils who struggle with mathematics, as well as for those pupils who have been diagnosed with Dyscalculia. They will uniquely, span their educational research concurrently across the primary and post primary sectors, and from the perspective of young learners in Ireland.