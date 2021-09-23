Wild Lights Makes Highly Anticipated Return to Dublin Zoo

Wild Lights, the spectacular, night-time experience, makes its triumphant return to Dublin Zoo this winter!

Back in all its dazzling glory, Wild Lights will take visitors on a magical adventure ‘Around the world’ where they will see some of the most famous global landmarks and iconic symbols.

From Spain to India and Morocco to the USA – guests will embark on a breath-taking journey taking in the famous sights from all the continents without ever leaving the grounds of Dublin Zoo! As well as debuting a brand-new theme, Wild Lights will extend into the African Plains for the very first time ever.

Explore the ancient Egyptian pyramids, take a romantic stroll by the Eiffel Tower and even jet off to outer space – all through a stunning display of giant colourful silk lanterns!

Visitors can spark their sense of adventure by following the one-way trail to see over a thousand incredible, illuminated lanterns as they transform Dublin Zoo into the ultimate trip ‘Around the World’.

Speaking about Wild Lights, Dr Christoph Schwitzer, Director of Dublin Zoo, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of the award-winning Wild Lights to Dublin Zoo for 2021. It’s incredibly exciting to welcome visitors back to experience a brand-new theme, where they can explore some of the world’s most spectacular landmarks.”

Opening details

Wild Lights will open to the public on Thursday, 28th October until Sunday, 9th January 2022. Throughout November, Wild Lights will be open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening from 5 – 10pm. From 1st December until 9th January, opening times will be extended to 4-9pm, seven days a week (excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day).

Tickets

Admission to Wild Lights will be €22 for adults and €18 for children. Annual pass holders can avail of a special rate of €20 euro for adults and €16 euro for children. Children under the age of three go free but will still need a pre-booked ticket.

Dublin Zoo will continue to follow government guidelines on Covid-19. Similar to the Outdoor Safari Trail, Wild Lights will follow a one-way walking trail, with staggered arrival times for visitors. Hand sanitiser stations will be available throughout the trail. Visitors are also encouraged to wear a face covering or mask where staying two metres apart from others is difficult.

Wild Lights is brought to the public in partnership with The Vya Creative Lantern Company and DDM Entertainment and Events Inc.

Wild Lights is proudly supported by The Irish Times and 98fm.