Young people say coffee makes them feel grown up and sophisticated

The annual Bewley’s Coffee Consumption Report, which looks at Ireland’s coffee consumption habits, is carried out to mark International Coffee Day on October 1st. The latest findings examine the changes in coffee consumption habits and attitudes. The report found that coffee is an essential part of Irish adult’s day (41%) with an average of three cups of coffee consumed by Irish adults every day. The research found that over half (55%) of Irish coffee drinkers choose the morning as their perfect coffee moment with 41% claiming that coffee is an essential part of their day.

The Americano was voted Ireland’s favourite coffee for the third year running as 41% of respondents prefer it as their choice of brew, with cappuccinos and lattes following in popularity, 40%, and 34% respectively. When it comes to preparing coffee at home, instant coffee hits the spot for the majority of coffee drinkers (55%) while using a coffee machine (48%) and French press (24%) are also popular.

Younger coffee drinkers (18-24) enjoy coffee for more than just the taste with two-thirds (66%) saying it makes them feel grown-up and sophisticated. However, their coffee must look the part with nearly half (49%) of this cohort claiming they need their coffee to look good so they can share it on social media with 68% even saying social media influences the coffee they drink.

It’s not all about looking the part among this age group with 78% of 18-24-year-olds claiming they actively seek coffee that is sustainably sourced with only 42% of over 25s doing the same.

Ultimately, it all comes down to the taste buds for Irish coffee drinkers, with 72% saying that that taste is the main factor when choosing their favourite coffee.

Commenting on the research findings Julie Murray, Head of Coffee Culture at Bewley’s UK & Ireland said,

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we have been loyally serving them for over 180 years. It’s great to see the importance of sustainability to the younger coffee drinkers. This has been a focus for us for a long time, our coffee is served in 100% compostable cups and is 100% Fairtrade certified. We are also proud that we are the first Carbon Neutral coffee roastery in Ireland. Over 180 years on from our beginnings we still love tea and coffee. It’s our passion and producing reports like this ensures we have our finger on the pulse when it comes to providing for our customers”.

*Spark Insight survey conducted on behalf of Bewley’s. Fieldwork completed in July 2021 among 1,700 respondents aged 18+.