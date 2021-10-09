1,523 awaiting driving test in Wicklow

The latest figures from the Road Safety Authority indicate a substantial increase of the number of people waiting for a driving test.

1,523 people are waiting for a driving test in Wicklow as of October 5th, according to Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore, who requested the figures after local constituent members approached her about the long wait time.

Despite commitments from the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to clear the backlog within 15 weeks by increasing the number of testers, Wicklow has continued to see a rise in numbers as 986 people were reported to be waiting for a test in August.

Deputy Whitmore said: “I’ve had mothers contacting me during the summer, panicking and wanting to know when they will get a driving test date because they have to be able to drive their kids to school come this September. People need transport to go to work especially now that offices are reopening and for various other things.

“While the backlog formed throughout Covid when testing facilities were shut amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government should have foreseen this and put in place extra resources to address this backlog.

“The fact we are seeing a substantial increase in just two months despite the Government committing to addressing waiting lists begs the question, what has been done in the meantime, to address the growing backlog of people on the waiting list, since Covid?”