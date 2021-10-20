Bray to Greystones Cliff walk update

Extra safety precautions are being taken by Wicklow County Council to prevent people using the closed-off section of the Bray-Greystones Cliff Walk.

At the same time the Council is continuing to engage in efforts to find a solution to the serious erosion which forced the closure.

Earlier this year it was unfortunately necessary to close a section of the Cliff Walk as a result of damage caused by a number of landslides which resulted in the cliff becoming unstable in parts due to a prolonged period of very heavy rainfall.

Some of the landslides are visible from the walk while others are not but have been photographed from the sea below the cliffs and these are considered very dangerous as those using the walk would not be aware of them.

While the Cliff Walk is still officially closed, high numbers of people are continuing to use the route.

Due to this, and further deterioration of the affected area, it is necessary for the protection of the public to physically close the walk with more robust fencing as inclement weather in the coming months may further erode this dangerous section.

Investigations were undertaken at the time of the landslide to determine the extent of the collapse and possibilities for remedial action. Unfortunately, due to the instability of the area where the damage occurred, repairs are not possible and the only solution is to relocate the walk inland.

Wicklow County Council is engaging with local landowners to divert the walk away from the most hazardous sections and will immediately proceed to develop the new route once agreement is reached.

An alternative looped walk around Bray Head was developed in early summer and directional signage was put in place to facilitate walkers while the through route is closed.

Attempts to close the walk have been problematic as some walkers are ignoring notices and barriers.

The public are advised that there is currently no through route on the Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk; it is safe to walk from Greystones as far as the barriers at the southern end and on the Bray Head loop at the northern end.

The co-operation and patience of the public is requested and appreciated during this temporary closure in the interests of health and safety.