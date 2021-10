Wicklow Gardai have raided a grow house in Glenmalure discovering over 50 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity .

The intelligence led operation involved members of the Wicklow District Drugs Unit assisted by uniformed members of the Gardai.

The raid took place last Tuesday and a man was arrested at the scene and brought to Wicklow Garda Station where he was later questioned.

A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.