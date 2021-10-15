Chieftains Paddy Moloney laid to rest in Laragh

The funeral of Paddy Moloney, founder member of The Chieftains took place this morning at St.Kevin’s church in Laragh.

Fr Eamonn Crossan celebrated the funeral mass.

Chief mourners were Paddy’s wife Rita, their children Aonghus, Aedín and Pádraig and their grandchildren.

President Michael D.Higgins and his wife Sabina were among the mourners.

The music world was stunned earlier this week when Paddy’s death was announced, President Higgins along with some of the world’s greatest musicians paid tribute to Paddy.

Elvis Costello Tweeted the following tribute ” Paddy was like a man in possession of a map plotting all the old undersea telegraphic lines that once connected continents.’

Fr Eamonn Crossan welcomes President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina to St.Kevin’s church in Laragh

Paddy Moloney with friends John Boorman and the late Garech Browne at Luggala

(Pictures Margaret Traynor)