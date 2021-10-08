Codling Wind Park contracts DNV to certify Ireland’s flagship offshore wind farm

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has been contracted to carry out Project Certification for the Codling Wind Park project, which is one of the largest offshore wind farms planned in Ireland, with the potential to supply up to 70% of all Irish households with renewable electricity. The wind farm will make a significant contribution to meet the Government’s ambitions to double the renewable energy from 35% in 2020 to 70% in 2030.

“Excellent wind speeds in the Irish Sea and favourable foreshore conditions provide an ideal environment for generating electricity from offshore wind,” says Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification at DNV. “Using this resource with safe and reliable offshore wind projects can make Ireland a global leader in renewable electricity generation. Having been involved in over 80% of the offshore wind farm certification projects worldwide, we are happy to support Codling Wind Park and Ireland to realize the ambitious targets. “

“The offshore wind industry in Ireland is set to see significant growth in the coming years bringing opportunities and challenges,” adds Fabio Pollicino, Director for Project Certification at DNV. “Project Certification offers a proven, structured and trusted way to minimize and manage the risks of rolling out a technology in an emerging offshore wind market.”

Rob Sheldon, Engineering Manager at Codling Wind Park said, “The development of the project is a significant endeavour, supported by many parties. We are delighted to have DNV as part of our team. DNV’s global experience and expertise will help us navigate our path to certification with confidence. Codling Wind Park will be developed to the highest standards, and we look forward to delivering a project of which Ireland can be justifiably proud, bringing locally produced renewable electricity to up to 1.2 million Irish homes.”

Codling Wind Park is a proposed offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea, set in an area called Codling Bank, approximately 13-22 kilometres off the County Wicklow coast, between Greystones and Wicklow Town.