Codling Wind Park to Power Wicklow U15 Hurling Team

In line with its commitment to supporting local communities, Codling Wind Park is delighted to announce its latest local partnership – with St. Patrick’s GAA Club in Wicklow.

St. Patrick’s GAA is the largest sporting organisation in County Wicklow with over 30 teams, across men’s and ladies’ football, Hurling and Camogie. It is also one of the longest-established GAA clubs in the country, with a proud tradition dating back to 1886.

From October 2021, Codling Wind Park will be the proud new sponsor of the U15 Hurling team’s jerseys, which will be worn on a weekly basis throughout the GAA season.

Arno Verbeek, Project Director of the Codling Wind Park project, said: “It is a real privilege to be able to get involved with such a prestigious and historic club as St. Patrick’s GAA in Wicklow. The GAA provides an amazing outlet for young people all over Ireland to enjoy a healthy lifestyle and the St. Patrick’s club is a fine example of this. In Codling Wind Park, we’re also aiming to support a healthier future for young people – both the current generation and generations to come.”

John Smith, Chairperson of St. Patrick’s GAA Club, said: “We wouldn’t be able to keep serving our younger players without the support of partners such as Codling Wind Park. We are very appreciative of this sponsorship and hope it will be the start of a long-term relationship between the young people of the club and the project in many different ways.”

To find out more about Codling Wind Park and how it will create a safer and healthier environment, alongside the vital role it has in helping the Government achieve its renewable energy targets, please visit www.codlingwindpark.ie.

To find out more about St. Patrick’s GAA, please visit St. Patrick’s GAA Club (stpatrickswicklow.ie)