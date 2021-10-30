Concerns raised over Greystones cliff walk closure

Social Democrats Councillor Jodie Neary raised the issue of the continuous closure of Cliff Walk at a recent Greystones Municipal District meeting, after further barriers were put in place to prevent further erosion.

After bringing up the issue at a Greystones Municipal District meeting, Cllr Neary said: “As many people are away at this stage, the original middle section of the Cliff Walk from Greystones to Bray has been closed off since slippage occurred earlier this year. Due to further deterioration and concerns that winter weather will worsen slippage along this section. For that reason, the Council have put in permanent fencing to close this section off for good.

“There has been a lot of confusion at this stage on the future of the cliff walk. I sought clarity as to the short-term and long term plans for the route. It was noted that the cliff walk as we know it is permanently gone and will no longer be open as part of it has fallen into the sea.

“An alternative route has been outlined but will require ongoing negotiations with landowners. I asked for an update and while negotiations are ongoing, solicitors have become involved until an agreement has been reached. As a result, it is unclear what the timeframe is for the development of an alternative route along the cliff walk.”

In the interim period, the Council has agreed to advertise different routes, but there still remains concerns as sections of those routes remain on private property. The Council have also applied for the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme in order to develop a new alternative route if funding is successful

“More signage will hopefully be put up on the Bray side which has caused some confusion for walkers who end up turning away not realising the cliff walk ends at a particular point. It is not clear to them, how they can get to Greystones by traversing Bray Head”, Cllr Neary added.