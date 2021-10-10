Gardai to carry out search in missing women investigation

RTE News report Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob and other women who went missing in Leinster over twenty years ago are commencing a search on Monday (October 11) at a site in Co Kildare.

The woodland site at Usk Little is close to the village of Dunlavin, it is understood the search is to last a number of weeks.

Gardaí say the search is being undertaken on foot of “credible information” which emerged during the ongoing murder investigation and a review of previous interviews and evidence.