fbpx

Gardai to carry out search in missing women investigation

RTE News report Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob and other women who went missing in Leinster over twenty years ago are commencing a search on Monday (October 11) at a site in Co Kildare.

The woodland site at Usk Little is close to the village of Dunlavin, it is understood the search is to last a number of weeks.

Gardaí say the search is being undertaken on foot of “credible information” which emerged during the ongoing murder investigation and a review of previous interviews and evidence.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Dunlavin notes week October 11th

Dunlavin notes week October 4th

Donard Hollywood and surrounding areas Violin Program

Dunlavin notes week September 27th

Dunlavin notes week September 20th

Dunlavin notes week September 6th

Please contact us for use of this image