Greystones sensory garden officially opened

Greystones sensory garden was officially opened today (Friday) in Burnaby Park, Greystones.

The garden, which is a collaboration between Greystones Tidy Towns and Wicklow County Council, was joined opened by Cllr Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow County Council and Cllr Lourda Scott, Cathaoirleach, Greystones Municipal District.

The garden is specifically designed as a place of peace and tranquillity with a variety of colours, textures and surfaces to provide visitors with a wide variety of sensory experiences in ways that may not usually be encountered. It provides numerous opportunities to stimulate all the senses and will be of particular benefit to those with sensory processing issues.

Speaking at the opening, Cllr Shay Cullen acknowledged that the development of the garden was a great example of what can be achieved within local communities, when volunteers such as Tidy Towns groups work with the Council to undertake projects which would not be possible otherwise.

He highlighted the work of Greystones Tidy Towns volunteers and the many other Tidy Towns groups throughout Wicklow who give of their time throughout the year to maintain and improve the appearance of our beautiful county.

Cllr Lourda Scott added that working in partnership with Greystones Municipal District staff, Greystones Tidy Towns had been tireless in their efforts and enthusiasm to improve the town and commended, in particular Marie McCooey, Chairperson, and all of Greystones Tidy Towns volunteers for their hard work and dedication in bringing the sensory garden to completion.

Minister for Health, Mr Stephen Donnelly TD, and Deputy Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, both spoke at the opening and commended the volunteers and everyone involved. They emphasised the importance of such community projects while Minister Donnelly highlighted the availability of a new Department of Health €1m fund specifically to develop sensory gardens nationally.

Ms Aisling Foran from the Triple A Alliance, who worked in partnership with the Tidy Towns on the project, paid tribute to the Tidy Towns volunteers and presented Ms Marie McCooey with a bouquet of flowers.

Ms Rosemary Lambe, Past President of the Sugarloaf Lions Club, presented Ms Marie McCooey with a ‘Good Citizenship Award’ on behalf of the Club. The Club also made a contribution of €2,500 towards the Greystones sensory garden.