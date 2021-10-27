Halloween Playfest in Rathdrum this weekend

The Rathdrum Halloween Playfest will take place this coming weekend featuring Workshops, Demonstrations, Puppet Show, Dance Events, Disco, Concerts, Games, Pound, HIIT & More

Halloween Reuse Fancy Dress Competition

Halloween is a time to dress up. While many today buy disposable fancy dress outfits the tradition was always to make an outfit from materials at home. The Challenge is to bring your creativity to the ball. Create your own fancy dress for the disco and be in with a chance to win prizes. There will be prizes for the best outfit, the best pair or couple and the best witty interpretation of fancy dress. Let’s get into the spirit of Halloween for the disco. Create something spooky, bewitched or funny. The competition is open to teens and youths. Let’s make this Halloween ball a fun filled night to remember.

In addition to the formal programme the Playground is open and you can walk throughout the park all day. The event will also have some food operators on the site for refreshments. Booking when indicated is advisable but there will also be limited walk up capacity to all events on the day. You will find booking links on www.wicklow.ie and by looking for Wicklow Events on www.eventbrite.ie

Saturday

Public Access & Events from 11am-8pm ALL FREE

11am – 4pm All Ages from Toddler to Grown Ups! Outdoor Games Wicklow Local Sports Development Partnership Open Air Giant Games Booking Not Required

11.45am – 12.30pm Family Friendly Puppet Show Julie Rose McCormick Beauty & the Beast Booking Not Required

11am – 4pm Toddlers 3+ Balance Bikes Wicklow Local Sports Development Partnership Bike through fun obstacle courses and get skills to work your balance bike Booking Not Required

11am – 11.45am Children’s Workshop

12.30pm – 1.15pm Adults Workshop Bodhrán Buzz Robbie and Bodhrán Buzz Fun Drum Circle with Robbie each person gets a Bodhrán to try. Workshop Event. Booking www.wicklow.ie or Eventbrite

11am – 12pm Family Friendly The Zoryanna Colourful Dance Display The Zoryanna are a Tribal Style, Dance Troupe. Their movements are inspired by folkloric dances of the Middle East, North Africa, Spain, Indonesia and India. Booking Not Required

12.30pm – 2.30pm Ages 12+ Pumpkin Carving Workshops with Sue Workshop Event – Three 40 minute slots Carve your own pumpkin and take part in a competition Booking www.wicklow.ie or Eventbrite

1.30pm – 2.30pm 0 – 12 years Tiny Disco & Fancy Dress DJ Mick Family Friendly Disco – Come in Fancy Dress if you wish! Booking Not Required

3pm – 4pm All Ages Concert Perfect Friction Booking www.wicklow.ie or Eventbrite

4.30pm – 6.30pm Teenagers 13+ Silent Disco Teenagers & Fancy Dress Competition Judging Alan Gibbs Silent Disco – each teenager will receive headphones (supplied for the concert only).

If you wish come in fancy dress for the Upcycle Fancy Dress Competition Booking www.wicklow.ie or Eventbrite

7pm – 8pm All Ages Concert Feel the Pinch Booking www.wicklow.ie or Eventbrite

Sunday

31ST October Public Access & Events from 12pm-4pm ALL FREE

12pm – 4pm All Ages from Toddler to Grown Ups! Outdoor Games Wicklow Local Sports Development Partnership Giant Outdoor Games Booking Not Required

12pm – 12.45pm Families 5+ Pound Fit Aisling Nolan GENERATION POUND is a drumming inspired movement that is a youth-oriented class which fuses movement and music to improve focus, coordination, physical fitness and teamwork skills. Kids will learn alternative ways to explore movement, embrace their creativity, PLAY, MAKE NOISE and ROCK OUT! Booking Not Required

1pm – 2pm 6+ to Adults Wicklow Willow Workshop – Come and make your own Halloween decoration from willow. Booking Not Required

1pm – 1.45pm All Ages Play Sessions Rachel Tyrell Rachel will lead an exciting free play session. Booking Not Required

2pm – 3pm All Ages Make delicious food with your Pumpkin carvings Catherine Fulvio Meet Catherine and see some of her dishes which can be crafted from pumpkin carvings. Free Pumpkin Spice Muffins with Catherine’s Recipe given out. Booking Not Required

1pm – 1.30pm All Ages Concert Amy Barrett Amy Barrett is a young singer songwriter from West Wicklow she plays pop and her own songs. Booking Not Required

2pm – 2.45pm Children and Families Family FIT HIIT Lisa Redmond Try the popular HIIT class led by Lisa for all ages. Booking Not Required

3pm – 4pm All Ages Live Easy Jazz Concert East Coast Jazz Band Booking Not Required

With thanks to Rathdrum Development Association