Harris has head buried in the sand-O’Neill

Blessington Councillor Gerry O’Neill has hit out at Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris.

O’Neill questioned Minister Harris’s survey asking people for their thoughts on the N81 and said ” He surely knows that there has been a ten year study done on that road, surely he knows it is one of the most dangerous roads in Ireland and the amount of people that have been killed on it and surely he knows that his own government have said there will be no further review of the N81 until 2027. So why ask people to take part in a survey?

This summer I made a proposal during a Municipal District meeting that we request a meeting with Minister Eamon Ryan regarding a review and upgrade of the N81 and got no reply after a second letter from the Municipal District we got the reply “He received it”, the very same as we got from Shane Ross when he was in the same position.

I would treat everything Minister Harris says about West Wicklow with suspicion, over two years ago at Russbrough House he promised he would deliver a pool to the people of Blessington within two years but he has failed to tell them how far down the list the project is in the government’s priorities.

He should have more respect for the intelligence of the people of West Wicklow. I think it is all a publicity stunt and he truly has his head buried in the sand.”