KavaCoffee reopens today in Newtown

Good luck to the girls and staff at KavaCoffee in Newtown who reopen today.

Like many businesses throughout the country they have faced uncertainty as to when things will get back to normal.

The coffee shop which is located on the Main Street first opened their doors in November 2019 and closed in March of 2020.

Speaking to Wicklownews Clodagh Kavanagh said ” We are delighted to be opening again and we hope this time things will work out not just for us but for everyone. We opened in late 2019 and feel we have never had a good run as a business, we have been open and closed, have not been able to plan, so hopefully this is it. It is exciting to get it all going again, we are looking forward to seeing our previous customers and of course the new ones. We have new opening hours from 8am to 4pm and will be closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.”

To celebrate reopening, all customers who make a purchase in-store this week will be entered into a draw for €50 One4All voucher.

Ask any member of staff for further information.