Live Social Fabric Podcast in Whale Theatre Greystones

In a new twist to the LIVE Social Fabric Podcast format that you may be used to, host Andrea Splendori is getting up close & personal with Louize Carroll tonight Friday 15th October at 8pm in the Whale Theatre, Greystones.

Louize is a Chartered Occupational Psychologist with special interest in working with adults and young adults who are in the creative industries.

A member of the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) and the Division of Work and Organisational Psychologists (DWOP) she has spent a large part of her career working to change mental health systems in Ireland through her work with Jigsaw and currently as part of A Lust for Life Mental Health Advisory Panel.

She has several peer-reviewed publications and is a regular contributor with the Sunday Business Post. She has also been working as a musician and composer for the past 15 years. She is currently the bass player with the band The Blizzards. She is the co-founder and director of Prism Therapy Online.

In this very special live sitdown discussion, Andrea will talk to Louize about her musical influences, what informs her work as a psychologist, her areas of specialisation with trauma, anxiety and the challenges faced by individuals in the creative industry.

Some music and plenty of interaction from the audience including a Q&A session will also be held. To purchase tickets visit the Whale Theatre website.