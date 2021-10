RTE News report Daniel Murtagh has been given the mandatory sentence of life in prison for the murder of Arklow girl Nadine Lott.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath said Ms Lott was subjected to terror, evil and brutality.

He paid tribute to the bravery of her mother Claire, who found her daughter seriously injured and tried to revive her.

The jury rejected Murtagh’s claim that he was too intoxicated to form the intent to murder his former partner on 14 December 2019.