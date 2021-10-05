National Women’s Enterprise Day takes place this Thursday

Ireland’s largest female enterprise event, National Women’s Enterprise Day, will take place this Thursday October 7th.

It will feature some of Ireland’s most inpsiring and succesful female entrepreneurs and is set to be hosted by Aine Kerr, former journalist and Co-Founder of Kinzen.

This year’s theme is all about looking forward to ‘Build the Future’ and will feature guest speakers and workshops throughout the day beginning at 9:30am and finishing at 5:15pm.

The event will aim to guide existing female-led business as well as help women looking to take their first steps into entrepreneurship, through a series of talks and advice clinics.

Those set to appear include Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, Sharon Keegan of Peachy Lean (Funded by Dragon’s Den UK) and Rachel Doyle of The Arboretum, who will be sharing their learnings as they built their businesses from the ground up.

Register now for this free event and join the Irish female entrepreneurs that are going to help shape the future of business in Ireland.

You can register for this free event here, or find the full itinerary of events and speakers here.