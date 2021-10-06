fbpx

New Photo & Framing business opens in Arklow

Arklow Photo & Framing has opened its doors in Arklow. The old Gallaghers premises has been revamped from a café to a premium printing premises. The venture of Eamonn and Karen Bermingham.

Eamonn has a photography background as well as many years of experience in the photography printing and framing industry. Karen comes from a business and management background with a master’s degree in business strategy. Karen is better known as the coordinator and an active member of the Arklow Community First Responders.

The business offers a photo printing and scanning service, personalised gifts such as teddy bears, mugs, jigsaws, slates and many others. A bespoke framing service will be performed on site as well as other options for display of photos such as photo blocks and canvasses.

The business and its owners have enjoyed a very warm welcome from other businesses on the Main Street, customers and friends. Eamonn and Karen are looking forward to offering a quality and personal service to their current and future customers.

