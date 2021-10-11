New Rathdrum Primary Care Centre officially opened

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly T.D. officially opened a new, state-of-the-art HSE Primary Care Centre in Rathdrum, County Wicklow today.

Rathdrum Primary Care Centre opened to the public two weeks ago and will initially offer a range of Primary Care services all under one roof including a GP Practice, Public Health Nursing, Paediatric Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Speech and Language Therapy, Psychology, Mental Health and Social Work services. Services will also expand to include Dietetics and Podiatry in the future. The new Centre will also deliver a Sláintecare-funded Pulmonary Rehabilitation Service and Chronic Disease Programme.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly T.D. acknowledged the dedication of HSE staff at the official opening at the Centre, commenting:

“I am delighted to have been in a position to assist in delivering this essential healthcare service for the Wicklow community.”

“I would like to acknowledge the work and dedication of HSE staff in continuing to work towards a better health care system for all during what has been a challenging time for health care professionals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also like to extend a thank you to everyone involved in this project for working together to provide this service for the Wicklow community.”

“The establishment of Primary Care Centres, like this one, puts service users at the centre of healthcare policy in Ireland. They are pivotal in the realisation of Sláintecare’s vision to shift health and social care services left and take pressure off the Acute Care system in hospitals.”

The Centre will provide a population of approximately 6,500 people within the Rathdrum area, (including Ballinaclash, Roundwood, Laragh, Glenealy and Greenane), access to a full range of community-based health and social care services. Previously, residents in this area often had to travel to Wicklow Primary Healthcare Centre to avail of this support.

Speaking at the opening, Martina Queally, Chief Officer, HSE Community Healthcare East said:

“We are delighted to open Rathdrum Primary Care Centre which will ensure easier access to health and social care services for the residents of Wicklow.”

“HSE Community Healthcare East value the continued support and funding provided by the Government for the development of estates and infrastructure for Primary Care services. I would also like to recognise the efforts and dedication of HSE staff in bringing this new facility to fruition. We look forward to helping to assist and enrich the continued health and wellbeing of residents in this community through services offered at this Centre”.

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD also attended the official opening of the Care Centre.

Minister Harris said:

“During my term of office as Health Minister, I was really pleased to be able to announce a new Primary Care Centre for Rathdrum. It is brilliant to now see this major health facility for the community finally opened.

This new facility will provide public health and community nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, dietetics and counselling. It will also be home to an on-site GP Practice.

As a one stop shop for a wide variety of primary health care it will greatly improve the delivery of local health services in Rathdrum.

Minister Harris added:

“The opening of the Primary Health Care Centre forms part of a wider regeneration of Rathdrum Town Centre. In addition to the Primary Care Centre, the new Library will open next month and I am currently working with Wicklow County Council for an application for funding for a new community centre for Rathdrum.

I look forward to working with the community on these project and for the development and the further enhancement of Rathdrum in the years ahead”.