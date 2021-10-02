New Zero Waste Shop in Bray

Planet A is a new zero-waste shop located at Castle Street Shopping Centre in Bray. Our mission is to help our community to reduce household waste and the amount of plastic they use by taking the hard work out of shopping sustainably. When you shop in Planet A you can buy as much or as little as you’d like, in any container you’d like, keeping food waste and packaging to a minimum.

We stock all your home essentials including pasta, rice, oils, vinegars, sweet treats, snacks, toiletries and cleaning products. You can bring in your own refillable containers from home or grab one of our Planet A containers. All you need to do is weigh, fill, and pay!

The Planet A Story: Behind Planet A are mother and daughter duo, Barbara and Nicola. While sustainability has become increasingly popular, these Bray locals have been committed to an eco-friendly lifestyle for many years, realising that there was a need for trustworthy, reputable and easy-to-access sustainable goods in this beautiful seaside town. Having started their Planet A journey in their family kitchen, the pair are delighted to help spread positive living with minimal environmental impacts to their neighbours through their new store. “We have always been interested in sustainable living but are painfully aware how difficult finding eco-friendly products and eliminating unnecessary plastic waste can be. By shopping in Planet A, you can trust that the products we offer are the most sustainable options available. We’ve put in the research so you don’t have to.”

How it works: Everything in our shop works off weight. Step 1) Weigh your empty containers – our scales will print a barcode sticker for you. Step 2) Fill your containers from one of our gravity dispensers or scoop boxes. Step 3) Scan your barcode at the scales, choose your product and weigh your filled container – our scales will give you a barcode with the price this time. Step 4) Pay at the till.

Our Products: We sell a wide range of products, organic where possible, and we try to support local growers, makers and businesses. Our products include Apple Cider Vinegar and Orchard Syrup from Highbank Orchards, Solid shampoo and soap bars by Janni Bars & Three Hills Soap, Tru Eco cleaning products including washing up liquid and laundry detergent, fresh bread and pastries from Firehouse Bakery, eco-friendly recycled toilet paper from Archie&Izzy, scented soy candles and waste-free soy tealights by Ochre Candles, fairchain coffee from Moyee Coffee and many more. We also have an extensive range of herbs and spices, dried fruit, nuts, beans, vegan jellies, all your baking supplies, plastic-free stationery, reusable nappies and much more in store now.

Email: info@planeta.ie

Website: www.planeta.ie

Instagram: @planetabray

Facebook: @planetabray



