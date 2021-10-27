Niall’s cycle challenge for breast cancer research

In February 2020 Niall Hassett’s mum, Ann had bravely battled a stroke when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. So in June 2021 Ann had a mastectomy, however the cancer returned and now there are ongoing hospital visits for radiation therapy. But Ann is full of smiles and kindness and more concerned about how Niall is getting on then herself.

To help create a better outcome for breast cancer patients like his mum Ann, Niall, from Kilmacanogue, decided he would take on a fundraising challenge in support of the research team at the National Breast Cancer Research Institute by cycling 100 kilometres per day on 10 consecutive days (1,000 kilometres total) between November 4th to November 13th.

You can help support Niall and the research team visit Niall’s fundraising page here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/niall-hassett