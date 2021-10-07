One Wicklow club to win €1,000 worth of gear

Beko and Leinster GAA have launched Beko Club Champion, an initiative open for all Leinster GAA clubs. Aiming to highlight the incredible work that was carried out by clubs, people are asked to nominate a club member to be in with a chance of winning €1,000 worth of gear. The 2021 Beko Club Champion aims to reward and celebrate local GAA club heroes who go above and beyond to help their local community and club.

Celebrating its 5th year of partnering with Leinster GAA, Beko is encouraging people to enter by submitting details via a simple online mechanic with 12 prizes available, one winner per county. To enter, people are asked to explain in no more than 200 words why their club deserves to be a Beko Club Champion on leinstergaa.ie/beko-club-champion/. Alternatively, there is the option to upload a short video to a club’s social media platform with #BekoClubChampion.

This year will see 12 lucky clubs selected by an independent judging panel to receive €1,000 worth of training equipment. With winners guaranteed from each county, people are encouraged to enter from today. The closing date for submissions is 5pm on Wednesday, November 10th.

Speaking at the competition launch Shane Kelly, head of Sales and Marketing, Beko Ireland said “At Beko, we are very proud of our partnership with Leinster GAA and are committed to supporting clubs across the province. We understand the importance GAA clubs and their volunteers play in their local communities and want to reward the clubs for the work they do. It’s been a tough couple of years and locally, we’ve witnessed people going above and beyond by helping others around them. Local clubs are the life blood of our organisation and recently have really shown this to be the case. We want club members across the province to give their time and nominate worthy clubs and get the recognition they deserve”.

The Leinster GAA’s Beko Club Champion Competition is open for applications now.

For full details on how your club can enter visit leinstergaa.ie/beko-club-champion/.