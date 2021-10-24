Outdoor projects in Wicklow receive €140,000

Wicklow has received just under €140,000 in funding through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme to develop and improve various outdoor projects and amenities.

Walking trails, community projects and outdoor experiences throughout the county will be renewed and developed in order to enhance enjoyment of the Wicklow countryside.

Full list of Wicklow amenities that have been funded:

Kilmacanogue Nature Trail : Enhancement of the links between Wicklow Uplands Way and Sugarloaf Way by taking a section off road – €18,000.00

: Enhancement of the links between Wicklow Uplands Way and Sugarloaf Way by taking a section off road – €18,000.00 Lacken Mass Path : Provide a link between the final section of the original mass path and carry out repairs along the trail. €16,200.00

: Provide a link between the final section of the original mass path and carry out repairs along the trail. €16,200.00 Kilcoole Mass Path : Upgrade of the existing trail surface, infrastructure and drainage -€11,700.00

: Upgrade of the existing trail surface, infrastructure and drainage -€11,700.00 Avonmore Kayak Project : Enhancement of the access and egress points along the river bank by placing railings. Living willow changing screens will also be planted – €14,850.00

: Enhancement of the access and egress points along the river bank by placing railings. Living willow changing screens will also be planted – €14,850.00 Age Friendly Triobikes for older people : Cycling with Age allows volunteers to bring people living in nursing homes and community resource centres out into the community in an enjoyable way, improving their health and wellbeing – €20,000.00

: Cycling with Age allows volunteers to bring people living in nursing homes and community resource centres out into the community in an enjoyable way, improving their health and wellbeing – €20,000.00 Keadeen Access : To extend the carpark at Ballinabarney Forest to allow for improved access – €12,150.00

: To extend the carpark at Ballinabarney Forest to allow for improved access – €12,150.00 St. Kevin’s Way : The provision of a multi-media video guide of St. Kevin’s Way – €18,000.00

: The provision of a multi-media video guide of St. Kevin’s Way – €18,000.00 Avoca Red Kite & Mottee Stone : To extend the Avoca Red Kite Loop and signage and improved access along the route – €10,800.00

: To extend the Avoca Red Kite Loop and signage and improved access along the route – €10,800.00 Waymarking of the Wicklow Way: Replacement of waymarking plaques, posts and finger post road signs throughout the Wicklow Way – €18,000.00

Speaking after the announcement, Wicklow Minister Simon Harris has said that the invesment supports the Government’s commitment to developing outdoor rural amenities: “I am delighted to confirm that walking trails across county Wicklow are to receive substantial funding to upgrade mountain trails and forest walks that will enhance our enjoyment of the beautiful Wicklow countryside.

“Outdoor recreation and walking trails have seen a substantial growth in their popularity over the past two years and the unprecedented level of investment in our outdoor amenities is a cornerstone of the Government’s policy for Rural Ireland, ‘Our Rural Future’.

Minister Harris added: “This investment will support my ambition to make Wicklow a destination of choice for outdoor pursuits and adventure tourism.

“By drawing more visitors to experience the beauty of Wicklow’s towns and villages, we will help further support our rural economy. In the coming weeks, we will see more evidence of the hugely positive impact ‘Our Rural Future’ is having in Rural Ireland.”